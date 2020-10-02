NICOLA Sturgeon has "made crystal clear" that one of her MPs who repeatedly broke Covid-19 rules must quit her job for "possibly the worst breach imaginable" of public health laws.

Margaret Ferrier, SNP MP for Rutherglen, travelled 400 miles by train from London to Glasgow when she knew she had tested positive for the virus.

Speaking at her daily coconravirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon said that Ms Ferrier's actions were "reckless, dangerous and completely indefensible".

She added that the public must "have confidence in the advice I give you", while people have been told to "make horrendous sacrifices".

Ms Sturgeon added: "The rules apply to everyone, regardless of who you are.

"I've spoken to her directly and I have made crystal cealr to her that I think she should resign as an MP."

The First Minister said the incident was "flagrant and dangerous" and "possibly the worst breach imaginable."