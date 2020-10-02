Downing Street has refused to call for Covid-positive MP argaret Ferrier to resign, despite widespread condemnattion of her actions.

A spokesman for Number 10 said that it was vital people followed the rules but would not go as far as to say she should quit her post.

Ms Ferrier travelled more than 400miles from London to Glasgow while she knew she was carrying coronavirus.

Speaking today, a No.10 spokesman was asked about whether Boris Johnson believes Ms Ferrier should step down and said: "That is a matter for her and her party. We have been clear of the need for people to follow the rules. This is all about saving lives and protecting vulnerable people.

“The Prime Minister has been clear that everybody needs to follow the rules in order to allow us to reduce the spread of the virus and protect lives.”

The spokesman added: " We've been clear that people must self isolate where they have symptoms. If they test positive or they're contacted by test and trace. And as I say we've been clear that people need to follow those rules."

It comes after Boris Johnson staunchly defended his most senior advisor Dominic Cummings earlier this year when he travelled to Barnard Castle with his family while suffering symptoms of the virus.

Despite facing calls to step down from within the Conservative party, as well as from across the country, Mr Johnson refused to sack his aide.

Mr Cummings also refused to quit his job, or apologise for his behaviour.

He said he took the trip out of concern that he and his wife would be unable to look after their son if they both became unwell, nd so they stayed at Mr Cumming's parents' farm so relatives could look after him in that situation.