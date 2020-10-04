A FATHER who almost fainted after seeing his baby son for the first time has told of his gratitude after being allowed to comfort him while surgeons operated to repair the effects of a rare and life-threatening condition.

Chris and Shannen Innes' first born, Jackson, was born with his abdominal wall open and his bowel on the outside of his body.

Doctors at the hospital where he was treated see only around three cases of gastroschisis every year.

The couple will be featured in a new eight-part BBC documentary series, narrated by David Tennant, highlighting the life-saving efforts of NHS staff at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital and the families that are relying on them.

The couple, who live in Aberdeen, found out during their 12-week scan that Jackson had the condition, which occurs when an opening forms in the baby's abdominal wall. The baby's bowel pushes through this hole and then develops outside of the body in the amniotic fluid.

Sometimes other organs, such as the stomach and liver, can also push through. Early diagnosis is crucial so that the baby's progress can be closely monitored in more frequent scans.

Mrs Innes 25, said: "We had our scan at the local community hospital and they said to us, we think there is something wrong with his tummy, we are going to refer you to Aberdeen where there are consultants that are specialised in this sort of thing.

"We got an appointment the next day and that's when they confirmed it.

"We were quite upset, obviously with the first scan you just want everything to be okay but it's just one of those things that happens, it was no-one's fault."

The survival rate of gastroschisis cases is now over 90% due to developments in antenatal care but rapid intervention after birth is necessary.

The cause of the condition is usually unknown, but some American studies have found that mothers younger than 20 are thought to be at higher risk than older mothers.

"The only problem they said is that if there was too much intestine outside his body they would then have to cut bits off and re-join it," said Mr Innes.

"If that happened they would stitch him up and they wouldn't know if it had got infected because it's all internal. He would then have to be re-cut open, so that side of it was the only worrying thing."

Jackson was taken away from his mother as soon as he was born for the first of two intricate procedures.

The baby's intestine and any other organs that are outside the body are placed in a long plastic pouch, called a silo which is attached to the stomach. The other end is hung above the baby which allows gravity to help the intestine to slip into the belly.

"When I saw him they were putting his intestines into the silo and he was absolutely howling. It threw me."Mr Innes said.

"I had to get the nurse to escort me out of the room though because I was about to faint. It was pretty gruesome.

"I was outside listening to him howling," Mrs Innes added "I had to leave the corridor and sit in the day room."

The cameras follow the moment Paediatric Surgeon, Yatin Patel, delicately moves the organ back into its natural place with Chris tenderly stroking his son's head throughout.

"They did his surgery in the neonatal ward because it was cleaner than in the operating theatre and I think that was why I was allowed to stay with him.

"I would have kicked myself now, If I hadn't been there."

Jackson remained in hospital for just over a week to make sure he was able to feed properly but is now thriving. The family's story will be featured in tomorrow night's episode.

"It will be emotional.We've seen it already and we cried and we will probably cry when we watch it again."

The first episode of the Children’s Hospital will be screened on Wednesday on BBC Scotland at 8pm.