ONE PERSON who was told the self isolate after being traced to Margaret Ferrier is negative for coronavirus.
The person had been traced by authorities after the MP for Rutherglen admitted she was positive for the virus and had travelled on a train from London to Glasgow.
The House of Commons authorities last night confirmed that only one person had been identified as being in close contact with the MP, and they had been told to self-isolate, however today they confirm the individual has tested negative for Covid-19.
In a statement, they sad: "Further to our statement last night, we can confirm the individual identified through contract tracing as a close contact to Margaret Ferrier has tested negative for Coronavirus."
Ms Ferrier has been suspended from the SNP and has reported herself to the police and parliamentary standards commissioner after she knowingly travelled on public transport while carrying the virus.
Nicola Sturgeon said at today's press conference she would not try to defend or explain the MPs actions, and reiterated her calls for her to resign.
