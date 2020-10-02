A 'danger to life' weather warning has been issued by the Met Office, cautioning of a weekend of heavy rainfall and potential flooding for many Scots.
The Met Office's amber alert indicates much of the east coast is likely to see flooding and disruption to travel on Saturday and Sunday this weekend - and has warned Scots to take care.
The forecasters show the worst affected areas in the Grampian region - with Aberdeen, Fraserburgh, Peterhead and Banff all receiving an amber weather warning.
Stonehaven and Montrose - included in the amber warning - can also expect the heaviest rainfall in Scotland.
Meanwhile, other parts of Scotland are also subject to a yellow warning for heavy rain that could bring some flooding and transport disruption.
The Met Office have said there is a chance homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, adding there could be a "danger to life" as a result of fast flowing or deep flood water.
What to expect
- Homes and businesses are likely to be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
- Fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life
- Delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely
- Spray and flooding probably leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- A good chance some communities cut off by flooded roads
- Power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses likely
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has also issued flood warnings across Scotland for this weekend, including Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City, Caithness and Sutherland, Central, Dundee and Angus, Easter Ross and Great Glen.
The same warnings have also been issued for Edinburgh and Lothians, Fife, Findhorn Nairn Moray and Speyside, Orkney, the Scottish Borders and Tayside.
