FIRST Minister Nicola Stugeon has made it "crystal clear" to Margaret Ferrier that she must quit her job as an MP.

Ms Ferrier travelled 400 miles by train from London to Glasgow when she knew she had tested positive for the virus and has been suspended by tthe SNP.

Sturgeon's scathing words for her 'friend'

The First Minister didn't hold back in venting her anger at Ms Ferrier, who she described as "a friend", but insisted her actions were "dangerous and reckless" at her daily coronavirus breifing.

Ms Sturgeon labelled Ms Ferrier's actions an "incomprehensible error of judgement" and a "flagrant and dangerous breach of the rules".

The First Minister added that the public must "have confidence in the advice I give you", while people have been told to "make horrendous sacrifices".

Margaret Ferrier

Ms Sturgeon added: "The rules apply to everyone, regardless of who you are.

"I've spoken to her directly and I have made crystal clear to her that I think she should resign as an MP."

The First Minister said the incident was "possibly the worst breach imaginable."

Timeline of events

Ms Sturgeon was asked to set out a timeline of events for the incidient.

She said: "The SNP at Westminster knew on Wednesday that she had tested positive but believed that she had taken a test once she had arrived back in Scotland.

"I understand that she had informed colleagues on Monday evening that she was travelling back to Scotland because a family member might have been unwell.

"It was not until yesterday my colleages in the House of Commons realised the circumstances and she had actually taken the test before travelling to London and then travelled back having been told that she was positive."

She added: "The first I knew about Margaret Ferrier having Covid was yesterday afternoon, shortly after I ended First Minister's Questions."

Sturgeon not aware if both apps were being used

The First Minister was asked whether Ms Ferrier had both the Scottish and UK version of NHS contact tracing apps installed when she travelled back to Scotland by train after testing positive.

The First Minister said she did not know whether both apps were installed and also did not know if all her MPs who are travelling back and forth to Westminster have been told to have both pieces of software installed.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

She added: "She full co-opoeated and went through the Test and Protect and Test and Trace as far as England the House of Commons is concerned, fully.

"People who might have been in contact with her have all been properly identified and contacted."

Sturgeon backs decision to suspend Ms Ferrier

The First Minister inisited the SNP has done the right thing by suspending Ms Ferrier following the fiasco.

Ms Sturgeon stressed that the disciplinary action was "the most serious sanction a party can impose on an elected representative".

But the First Minister would not be drawn on whether more severe action such as expulsion from the SNP will take place - or whether she would support her Rutherglen and West Hamilton constituents triggering her to be recalled.

Tough response on her own MP 'litmus test' of seriousness

The First Minster highlighted the differences to previous criticism of politicians flouting public health rules - particularly over the Dominc Cummings fiasco, when the culprit is one of her own colleagues.

She said: "Trust me, it’s one of the easiest things in the world in politics to call for tough consequences when one of your opponents breaks the rules, that’s not hard for any of us.

“The litmus test, though, is whether you’re prepared to do the same when it’s one of your own breaking the rules.

“And in these abnormal times when everybody has been asked to do difficult things, I think that is more important than ever."