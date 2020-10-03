HE has amassed a personal book collection of more than 3000 and says there is still room for more.

Bill Anderson even built a shed to house all his beloved novels and non-fiction material complete with heating and a humidifier for temperature and moisture control.

It is not surprising then that Mr Anderson’s passion turned into his career which saw him open his own book shop in Dingwall, in Ross-shire.

He had no option but to close the doors when lockdown struck which saw shelves of literature and specialist subject books left untouched and unread at the Highflight Bookshop.

It could be argued that the former youth worker for the Princes Trust is the ultimate bookseller and collector, he started piling up books 40 years ago, and features the largest collection of books on Scottish aviation and gliding, with his passion led him to learn how to fly a sailplane.

Highflight Bookshop, which specialises in aviation books, is one of many up and down the country getting ready to celebrate Bookshop Day on Saturday and Mr Anderson’s one hope for the day is to see people coming through the door.

“We just hope people will come in and see us and want to pick a book up,” said Mr Anderson. “We closed the doors a few days before lockdown began in March and were shut for four months. I ended up gardening and found I rediscovered fiction novels from years ago and took to reading Robert Louis Stevenson books Treasure Island and Kidnapped.

“When I first returned after four months I walked into the shop and it was just as I left it, although it did seem a little chaotic. Normally we would only have a few people in at any one time so socially distancing isn’t really a problem for us, but it is just very nice to have people back in the shop and to make them feel safe.”

Over the years Mr Anderson has tried to judge what books customers would choose from his shelves and sometimes got it right.

“It is a bit like judging a book by a cover and I would see someone come in and think they will buy a stack of books in a particular subject and then get it way off the mark or when the person comes in who you think is the browser, they walk out with armfuls of books.

“I think lockdown has given people the chance to reconnect with books again and people seem to have been able to rediscover authors. I find people are coming into the shop and asking for the classics or books they think should be must reads."

Mr Anderson has no shortage of books to choose from at home with many on the subject of Scottish aviation in particular.

“There is never such as thing as too many books, just not enough shelves,” added Mr Anderson. “I just seemed to keep adding to my collection and built a shed for them. When our children left home, I was able to bring them into the house and they just seem to stack up. There is never just one book, they seem to stack up all the time.”

Books have a great way of bringing people together and in past years Highflight has taken part in Dingwall arts and literary festival Word on the Street. This year however it will be going virtual with event from October 22 to 24.

Mr Anderson added: “There is nothing better when you have a bookshop filled with around 20 to 30 people for an event or reading, but this year we will just have to do things a bit differently but it is all about raising awareness of local bookshops and hoping people go to them.”

St Boswell’s book shop, The Mainstreet Trading Company, in the Scottish Borders became more than just a newly established online service they were helping to connect people during lockdown.

Rosamund de la Hey, who owns the only bookshop/café/deli/homeware shop in the UK, steered her way through lockdown through the novel idea.

They offered care packs online which included a book, perhaps a bar of chocolate and a bath bomb.

“We had tremendous feedback from people who had sent and received the care packages and it felt like we were trying to help keep people connected during lockdown,” said Ms de la Hay.

“We created an online service in just 48 hours offering some of our range and I think there has been a real thirst for books during this time. We have been open since July 1, but some people who come are just returning for the first time after lockdown. I think people miss the feel and touch of a book and that discovery which you can’t get from online.

“It is lovely to have conversations with people again and I think the relationship with the book seller and the customer is very important and we hope Bookshop Day will help to bring people back to the shop.

Bookshops have been working hard to adapt for the annual event, with activity now spread out across the week to allow for as many book lovers as possible to enjoy visiting their local bookshop in line with current safety guidelines.

Emma Bradshaw, head of campaigns at the Booksellers Association, said: “There are countless reasons to visit your local bookshops this Bookshop Day, or join in the fun online. We’ve spoken to hundreds of bookshops over the past six months who’ve been blown away by the support from their customers, and we know they’ll need that support now more than ever, as bookshops continue to face the full force of the immense challenges to the high street. With Christmas fast approaching, we encourage bookshop customers to start their shopping from Bookshop Day, whether in their local bookshop, or online. With more bookshops than ever before now offering orders via websites, over the phone, and email, it couldn’t be easier to shop with your local bookshop.”

For more information on Word On Your Street go https://word-on-the-street.weebly.com/