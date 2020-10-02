A driver has died in a crash which has seen Scotland's busiest motorway closed for almost 12 hours.
Traffic was brought to a standstill after the collision on the eastbound carriageway of the M8 at Shotts at around 4.05am on Friday.
Police have now confirmed that one person, the sole occupier of the vehicle, has died.
The M8 was closed and remains shut both east and westbound between junction 4 and 5 while officers carry out collision investigation.
❗UPDATE⌚14.38#M8 ⛔CLOSED⛔#M8 remains CLOSED due to two serious RTC's— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) October 2, 2020
E/B Closed J6a-J4a
W/B Closed J4a-J5
Diversion- #B7066 is heavily congested#AvoidIfPossible
The road is likely to remain closed for some time#LongDelays #PlanAhead pic.twitter.com/4D2Vr8zW62
Chief inspector Darren Faulds said: "Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the person who sadly lost their life in this incident.
"We understand that closing this major route has caused significant disruption to motorists and we thank them for their patience while we continue to respond to this serious incident.
"I would ask any driver using the M8 in the early hours of this morning who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have dashcam footage of the incident, contact police."
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 10 1quoting incident 0355 of October 2, 200.
