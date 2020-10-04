WATCHING Donald Trump bully and bluster his way through last week's presidential debate, you wonder why Boris Johnson was ever compared to the florid proto tyrant. OK, they both have odd hair, but in most other respects they are a world apart.

Johnson is an over-educated crowd-pleaser with liberal instincts on the environment and a halting, even bumbling delivery that is now infuriating his supporters and enemies alike. He can't even seem to take himself seriously, let alone go for the jugular. Trump always takes himself seriously, even when acting the clown. Last week, Johnson apologised to the nation for “misspeaking” in parliament about his own social mixing rules. Trump never apologises when he gets things wrong, which is most of the time.

But now they do have something in common as two of the world's foremost casualties of Covid 19. Perhaps they'll establish a rapport exchanging notes on being victims of the pandemic they were supposed to be combatting. Though the PM should beware Donald Trump's penchant for promoting miracle cures.

The President's spokespeople insist he has the energy of a 30-year-old and will brush off this disease. But Trump is 74 and obese – right in the target zone for the bug. It can hang around in the nose and throat for days before it strikes the lungs. Perhaps thanks to his bullish energy, Mr Trump will weather it and make his infection the defining moment in his campaign. How he licked the Big C.

He could even garner some sympathy votes, though clearly not from those left-wing critics on Twitter urging him to die. The President is accused of bringing the disease upon himself.

Boris Johnson will no doubt advise Trump that Covid 19 is an cruel virus that can wreak havoc with the immune system and has a long recovery period. He spent three days in intensive care and nearly lost his life. We still don't know just how ill the PM was back in April, but many of his erstwhile supporters believe that he has never fully recovered. Steve Baker MP compares him to Theoden, the semi-comatose king in Lord of the Rings.

Johnson insists he is “fit as a butcher's dog” but there are signs that this devastating disease has left its mark. He looks tired most of the time. Never more so than in those embarrassing holiday snaps of his Scottish camping break where he looked like his wife's worn-out dad awkwardly holding his grandson.

The truth is that Boris Johnson has never been a particularly coherent political debater, as his performance during the general election confirmed. He was just as infuriatingly halting and vague then as he is now and that was long before Covid hit. He even refused to be interviewed by Andrew Neil. No politician should be afraid to appear in a TV interview, however tenacious the presenter.

Johnson shines in set pieces where he has an attentive audience, such as on TV shows like Have I Got News For You or at Conservative party conferences. He tickles the Tory faithful with witty turns, classical allusions and jokes about Brussels. This week, he should have been making a comeback before an adoring crowd at the Tory gathering in Birmingham. For many, he is still the hero of Brexit.

But this has now been turned into a virtual conference. Boris Johnson doesn't shine on Zoom and needs positive audience feedback to give him confidence, the kind of feedback he doesn't get in parliament. Most Prime Ministers shield themselves from the waves of contempt from the opposition by deploying a mastery of detail. They are always better informed than the Opposition leader, because they have legions of civil servants and media advisers to equip them with killer facts, compromising quotes and big ideas. If Prime Ministers do their homework they should never be bested by their opposite number.

However, Boris Johnson doesn't do homework and seems incapable of mastering a brief. It's just not what he does: detail bores him. Unfortunately, this is now being displayed weekly in parliament. His own troops are starting to turn on him over his failure of leadership during the pandemic. Had it not been for the Speaker disallowing a vote on the Brady amendment last week the Prime Minister might have suffered a serious defeat over his entire Covid strategy, which has essentially been to make it up as he goes along.

Many Tory MPs believe that parliament ought to have a say on issues like the 10pm curfew, the rule of six, local lockdowns and suchlike. They clearly don't trust ministers and believe the House of Commons has been sidelined. Indeed, last week's revolt brought a curious echo of the Brexit battle between parliament and the government. Perhaps Boris will be tempted to prorogue it again before Christmas.

A growing constituency, not just on the political right, agrees with the former Supreme Court judge, Lord Sumption, that Johnson has ridden rough-shod over cherished British freedoms. They believe that the damage to the economy from semi-permanent lockdown is unjustified morally and will have its own health effects down the road. They think Johnson has capitulated to his scientific advisers, Vallance and Whitty, who are so fearful of being cast as herd immunity advocates that they are now erring massively on the side of caution.

The 'science' has ceased to be a safe haven for politicians in this crisis. Epidemiologists are now as divided as the politicians over what to do next. Most refuse even to say whether they think full lockdown, a circuit breaker or a Swedish steady state is the way to go from now on. None of the options look likely to restore public confidence in the PM, which has plummeted. Labour is now ahead in at least one poll, which is adding to the anxieties of back-bench Tories.

Politicians, it is often said, don't get to choose the crisis that defines them, and this goes in spades for Boris Johnson. He had hoped to be defined by his handling of Brexit, not a pernicious and unpredictable pandemic. Mind you, even Johnson's handling of Brexit is leaving many in his party disillusioned and suspicious.

Last week, the European Union launched legal proceedings against the UK for breaching the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement. Most think that this is just play acting by Brussels since any court case, if one materialises, will be long after Brexit is a done deal. But other Tories were distinctly uneasy about breaking international law, a move which led to the resignation of Jonathan Jones, the head of the UK government's legal department.

There is no great confidence that the Prime Minister is on top of the Brexit negotiations. As time runs out on a negotiated trade deal, Conservatives are wondering if Johnson has the grasp of detail necessary to outsmart Brussels’ lawyers.

None of this would matter if Johnson were capable of giving a convincing impression of leadership. The PM has fallen to earth in a remarkably short time. It is less than a year since he won an extraordinary near landslide election. Yet already Conservative commentators are talking about life after Boris.

