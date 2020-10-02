THE SNP conference will take place virtually this year with Nicola Sturgeon delivering her keynote speech to activists on St Andrew’s Day.
The party has confirmed its annual conference will take place from Saturday 28 November until Monday 30 November and will gear up the party for next May’s Holyrood election.
SNP business convener Kirsten Oswald said: "Our ambition is to deliver a large-scale virtual event as close as possible to SNP conference in normal times.
"A great deal of work has gone on behind the scenes with e-conference providers and software developers across the globe, and I am excited about this upcoming event.”
She added: "While the coronavirus pandemic has brought a necessary pause to life as it was, it also provides a moment, a unique and unprecedented one, to reimagine our world and the possibilities it offers our nation.
"Conference is our opportunity to meet and discuss our vision - and to restate our commitment to delivering an independent Scotland and endeavour as a party to always put Scotland’s best interests at heart."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment