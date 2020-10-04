A Scot has joined an elite list of 20 to spend a year or more consecutively in the top ten of the album charts.

Lewis Capaldi's chart-topping album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent has joined the album charts hall of fame, rubbing shoulders with the likes of The Beatles, Simon and Garfunkel, Mike Oldfield and Dire Straits.

The LP which produced the worldwide chart-topping single Someone You Loved has actually spent 71 consecutive weeks in the top ten of the album charts.

It has overtaken Mike Oldfield's 1973 classic Tubular Bells which managed 55 weeks, Dire Straits' Brothers in Arms from 1985 with 60 weeks, The Beatles' debut album from 1963 Please Please Me which clocked up 62 weeks and Sam 2014 debut In The Lonely Hour with 69 weeks.

This weekend it could overtake Adele's second album from 2011, 21, which managed 71 consecutive weeks in the top 10. Nine of the twenty LPs on the list are cast recordings or soundtracks.

And the Glasgow-born and Bathgate singer-songwriter has a way to go to beat the record in consecutive weeks in the top 10 which belongs to one such soundtrack, for South Pacific which managed 180 consecutive weeks in the top ten.

The record for albums that were not compilations is 120 weeks and is held by the 59-year-old George Mitchell Minstrels' The Black and White Minstrel Show.

The details have come from The Official Charts Company, that compiles the 'official' record charts in the UK.

In an analysis it said: "Every so often an album comes along and captures the hearts and ears of the British public, cutting through beyond the act's immediate fanbase to fully ingrain itself in to popular culture.

"The most recent example is Lewis Capaldi's debut record Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, which returned to Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart on its first birthday in May 2020, claiming a tenth week at the summit. Since then, the album is still yet to leave the Top 10 and has surpassed one million chart sales.

"It means Lewis' album is the latest to join an elite club of 20 records that have spent 52 weeks (one year) or more consecutively inside the Top 10."

According to the Official Charts Company, the first artist album to really hold its own in the top ten was Simon & Garfunkel's A Bridge Over Troubled Water, released in 1970, when the chart was a Top 60.

It logged 33 weeks at number 1 and 135 weeks inside the Top 10, 92 of which were consecutive.

Ed Sheeran is the only artist with multiple entries, featuring with 2017's Divide, which had 76 consecutive weeks in the Top 10 and and 2014's X with 74 weeks.

Lewis Capaldi's album is in the running to pick up this year's Scottish Album of the Year award, having been recently included amongst the 20 most outstanding LPs of 2020.

After being nominated, he typically quipped: “It's an absolute honour to be nominated for such an incredible award. It would be quite nice to win to not bring any further prolonged shame on my household after being named as the only ‘non essential’ worker in the house."

The album, which remained at the top of the album charts for six weeks and was certified gold in the UK a week after release in May last year, was nominated for album of the year in the Brit Awards, while Capaldi himself won the best new artist gone and the song of the year with Someone You Loved.

In announcing the album, Capaldi said: "Everyone always tells you about how amazing recording their first album was and how they'll always look back on the 'process' with fond memories. I will look back on it as an extremely stressful time that somehow also managed to be extremely boring."