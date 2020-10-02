Douglas Ross has said he will "never" support an asylum processing centre on a Scottish island.
It comes after the Home Office said plans for a remote centre to accomodate asylum seekers while their claims were being processed were being considered, including on a Scottish island.
Mr Ross is the first Scottish Conservative to speak out publically against the plans by his own party, which also include considerations to use retired ferries, and Atlantic islands, as possible spots for an offshore processing centre.
The Scottish Conservative leader said: “I would never support an asylum processing centre on a Scottish island or in the North Sea.
“While I understand and share the need to take strong action to stop illegal migration and deter asylum seekers from making a dangerous journey, this is not a practical, considered or reasonable approach.
“Immigration plans must balance the need to control our borders with the safety of people who are in need of asylum.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment