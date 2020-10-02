POLICE are investigating the actions of Margaret Ferrier after she admitted breaking lockdown rules.

The SNP suspended Margaret Ferrier after she acknowledged on Thursday that “there is no excuse for my actions” and said she had reported herself to police after revealing her journey while positive with the virus.

She said she took a test on Saturday afternoon after experiencing “mild symptoms”, meaning she should have self-isolated, before travelling by train to London on Monday.

Now the Metropolitan Police has said that an investigation is under way into reported breaches of the Health Protection Regulations 2020.

It said that following consultation with Police Scotland, officers from the Met, working with British Transport Police, are conducting an investigation into "potential offences".

Ms Ferrier previously called on the Government to investigate Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s chief adviser, for potential breaches of the rules over his trip to Durham.

She criticised the Prime Minister for standing by his aid, and accused Mr Cummings of “undermining public trust in lockdown rules”.

The Met said: "On Thursday, 1 October, a Member of Parliament contacted Police Scotland to report she may have breached legislation and guidance relating to Covid19.

"This related to her actions earlier this week, including a train journey on Tuesday, 29 September, between London and Glasgow, following a positive Covid-19 test.

"Following consultation with Police Scotland, officers from the Metropolitan Police, working with British Transport Police, are conducting an investigation into potential offences.

"The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards has been informed."

Ms Ferrier, the MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West, said she had experienced "mild symptoms" on Saturday and was tested for coronavirus.

However, she decided to travel by train to Westminster on Monday before getting her result because she was "feeling much better".

She spoke for four minutes in the Commons chamber during a coronavirus debate - tweeting a video of her speech - but was told later that evening that she had tested positive for the virus.

Despite this, Ms Ferrier took a train back to Scotland on Tuesday, with SNP whips in the Commons being told about her positive test on Wednesday.

It is understood she had initially told the party she was going home because a family member was unwell.

The House of Commons speaker has said he is "very, very angry" at the "reckless" behaviour of Ms Ferrier who travelled from Glasgow to London with Covid-19 symptoms, then returned home after testing positive.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle said he could not believe that she had put other people's health at risk.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who is also the SNP leader, told her daily coronavirus briefing that Ms Ferrier had been guilty of the "worst breach imaginable".

And she said she had made it "crystal clear" to her that her "reckless, dangerous and completely indefensible" actions meant she should stand down in the interests of the overall integrity of the public health message.