Food Standards Scotland (FSS) has voiced concern over the Internal Market Bill, saying it could damage consumer interests in relation to produce.

The regulatory body, which is responsible for food safety, say the Bill blurs the distinction between those setting regulations and those promoting industry.

FSS has written to the Scottish Parliament’s Health Committee outlining its concerns.

A policy paper from FSS says the “market access principles” element of the Bill mean its future decisions “could simply be overridden by what happens in another UK administration”.

While the Bill makes concessions for food safety, FSS says these are “unclear”.

The food regulator says standards will be driven down if consumer interests are defined solely by cost.

FSS chair Ross Finnie said: “Our independent analysis of the Bill concludes that the legislation still doesn’t have the right balance regarding consumer interests.

“FSS has specific functions to develop, support and advise on policies on food and animal feed; a remit independent of ministers, ensuring clear separation of regulations from those responsible for food industry growth and promotion.

“We believe the Bill blurs that distinction which has been in place for 20 years, and would impact our ability to ensure transparency in food safety and standards, and in advice on diet and nutrition.

“The Bill needs to do more to advance the protection of consumers. Cost reduction is not the sole determinant when it comes to public health protection as lessons from previous major food incidents demonstrate.

“Further, if consumer interest is defined solely by cost then inevitably it will drive down standards, because lower standards are less costly.”

He continued: “We are here to protect consumers and the approach within the Bill would cloud what is currently a very clear relationship between consumers, businesses and regulators, to the detriment of all.”