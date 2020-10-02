The Glasgow Science Centre will finally reopen its doors this weekend and has a new £1.1m exhibition to introduce to visitors.

The new exhibition, Idea No 59, is dedicated to innovation and how it has and will change our world.

Quantum photonics, machine learning and genetic sequencing are just some of the technologies featured in Idea No 59, which features a combination of interactive exhibits, stories of innovation and hands-on workshops.

Here's an exclusive first look inside:

Pre-booking online is essential, visitor numbers are limited and extensive regular cleaning will take place in all areas, with extra attention given to high touch-points like handrails, lift buttons and escalators.

Masks are mandatory for over fives and social distancing must be adhered to.

A few of the exhibits and areas like the Planetarium and the Big Explorer soft play area will remain closed in accordance with social distancing guidance.

Stephen Breslin, chief executive of Glasgow Science Centre, said:

"We are so excited to welcome visitors of all ages back into the science centre.

"We are especially looking forward to people experiencing Idea No 59, which celebrates the innovative spirit in all of us and how that spirit can change the world.

"Scotland has always been a leader in innovation and there is so much happening around the country - just look at how adapted to lockdown.

"We’re bringing that excitement and creativity to our visitors, in a socially distanced and safe way, to inspire a new generation of creative thinkers and problem solvers.

"Our priority is to keep visitors safe and inspired, and we’re set to do both."

Glasgow Science Centre reopens to the public on Saturday 3 October and pre-booking is absolutely essential. Visit www.glasgowsciencecentre.org. to book tickets.