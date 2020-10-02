US President Donald Trump is showing “mild symptoms” of coronavirus after he and first lady Melania tested positive.

Mr Trump announced his diagnosis in a tweet in the early hours of Friday, following a positive test from one of his closest aides.

Mr Trump, 74, said:

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Mr Trump is now experiencing “mild symptoms” of the virus which can notably cause fever, a cough and a loss of smell or taste.

The president’s re-election campaign later said all events featuring Mr Trump and members of his family would either be postponed or go online, but that vice-president Mike Pence would resume campaigning as he had tested negative.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was admitted to intensive care following his own positive test, has expressed his best wishes to Mr and Mrs Trump.

Mr Johnson said:

He added: "Well, obviously, I think we all want to send our best wishes to the president and the first lady, and I have done that this morning as you can imagine, and I’m sure that they will both stage a very strong recovery."

Mr Trump’s Covid-19 diagnosis is the latest among world leaders, with Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro and the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier also falling ill.

While waiting for the results of his test following Ms Hicks’ diagnosis, Mr Trump said he had found it difficult to socially distance while meeting members of the armed forces.