With its stunning and unrivalled scenery, miles of white sand beaches, turquoise waters and its open spaces, there is much to take in of the beauty of Scotland’s Highlands and Islands.

The chance to get away from it all and enjoy its coasts and mountains can be good for the soul.

And now it would seem that ideal has been reinforced with a new poll which reveals the Highlands and Islands residents were the happiest in Scotland during lockdown.

Scotland’s most remote residents appear to be happier than ever. They had already been revealed as the happiest in the country and now following months of lockdown it would seem they are even happier.

While residents in Mid-Scotland and Fife, North East and Central Scotland also felt they had good wellbeing in lockdown, residents in South Scotland, West Scotland, and Lothians unhappiest with Glaswegians coming in at the bottom of the of Bank of Scotland’s Happiness Index.

One of the most important factors in making people happy was the amount of green space around them with more than half of Highlands and Islands residents citing this as having a major impact.

The Highlands and Islands ranked top of the index with a score of 53.8 – the highest recorded to date. Residents are seemingly taking this year’s events in their stride, with happiness levels increasing by 4.7, over the lockdown period from March to June.

People were asked about their happiness levels in their local communities for the Index, a nationwide annual survey now in its sixth year, with a barometer ranging between -100 (very unhappy) to +100 (very happy).

People in Scotland rank the amount of green space as the number one factor influencing their personal happiness. Neighbours and the upkeep of the neighbourhood complete the top three.

Councillor Margaret Davidson, leader of Highland Council, welcomed the good news, but was not surprised.

Ms Davidson said: "Highland is blessed. We have a strong sense of community. Throughout the pandemic people got together and supported each other with a particular care for the most vulnerable. Active Travel increased and people took more walks, got on their bikes and appreciated the fantastic area they live in. The support for local businesses grew and at the same time the local council kept the services going very well. We love the Highlands and we appreciate what we have got."

And coming in a close second of the happiest places are those in Mid-Scotland and Fife, where the home of golf is located at St Andrews, and saw the biggest improvement over the lockdown period from 40.7 to 52.3 (+11.6). This is followed by North East Scotland (45.6), which includes Aberdeenshire and Central Scotland, inclusive of Stirlingshire (43.7). Both areas saw their scores improve compared to pre-pandemic levels, suggesting the restrictions of lockdown may have had a positive impact on happiness, for many.

However, those living in the South and West of Scotland, and the Lothians, paint a more solemn picture, with happiness scores falling since March to the lowest they have been for a number of years. Glasgow is bottom of the pack, with a score of just 35.7, a fall of 6.1 since beginning of 2020.

Before the introduction of the first set of measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, on average, happiness levels across Scotland had shown an annual decrease for the first time in six years, from 44.6 in 2019 to 42.9, but then recovered to 44.2.

Chris Taylor, VisitScotland Regional Leadership Director, said: “It’s fantastic to hear that residents in the Highland and Islands are the happiest. It’s no surprise really when you consider that the region is home to some of the most stunning scenery in the country. From pristine beaches and ragged coastlines, to towering mountains, breathtaking landscapes and ancient forests, the Highland and Islands boasts many of the natural assets that visitors specifically come to Scotland to enjoy. We know getting outdoors and being surrounded by nature can have a positive impact on our mental health, which is especially important now as we adhere restrictions to suppress Covid-19.”

Ricky Diggins, Director, Bank of Scotland, said: “2020 has been a year of immense change for everyone, and we expected to see the impact of this in the results of our latest Happiness Index, which Bank of Scotland has been running for the past six years.

“The results show that the collective mood can be quite different, depending on where you live. Following the national lockdown earlier in the year, the Highlands and Islands recorded its highest happiness score to date, and other areas also showed improvements. However, happiness levels dropped below those we’ve seen in previous years, in Glasgow and Edinburgh, suggesting the pandemic has had a different impact on Scottish city dwellers.”

All age groups report an improvement in happiness levels over the lockdown period with the exception of those aged 35 to 44. However, despite their happiness score improving the most, those aged 18 to 24 are least happy, for the third year in a row.

Women continue to be happier than men but, following lockdown, men showed a greater improvement in their score than women (+2.1 compared to +0.6). Households of two remain the happiest, although families of six or more are now closing the gap, sitting just behind in second place, with those who live alone bringing up the rear.

According to the Index, any of the following make Scots the happiest: homeownership, being aged 65 or over, living in a rural location, having children and/or grandchildren, or having income or savings of £100,000 or more.