One is a daring action hero who fearlessly drops from planes or plunges into the icy depths, who has kept his cool while defusing bombs, is a member of MENSA and has served in some of the world’s most troubled hotspots.

And the other is James Bond.

But while both Scots adventurer Andy Torbet and 007 Daniel Craig share the same fair hair and rugged looks, it’s stuntman Torbet who is the real all-action hero.

Now the underwater explorer and former bomb disposal expert will see a boyhood dream come true as he makes his debut on the silver screen, tackling some of Bond’s daring stunts in the latest 007 thriller, No Time to Die.

It’s an odd ‘fact meets fiction’ moment: espionage might not be part of his CV, but almost every other daring act of service is.

A former paratrooper, Torbet has served from Iraq to Afghanistan, Bosnia, Northern Ireland, the Falklands to Kosovo, and worked in maritime counter terrorism.

He’s scaled mountains – and jumped off them wearing a wingsuit - free dived into underwater caves, searched sunken wrecks and previously unexplored reefs.

He’s also worked in the security, intelligence and surveillance sector, and competed in Speed Skydiving competitions, where top competitors can reach speeds of 600 kmph.

He even raced a Peregrine Falcon with engines strapped to his legs to reach over 250mph in freefall.

Now, having been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, No Time to Die is just weeks away from release in November – marking an unexpected and satisfying career high.

“I’ve peaked,” said Torbet, who appears in the online Oxford Science & Ideas Festival (IF Oxford) tomorrow SUNDAY 4 October, with Mike Curtis-Rouse, head of Manufacturing for Space at Satellite Applications Catapult. The pair will discuss similarities between the equipment required for space exploration and the underwater world, as part of World Space Week.

“I grew up in Aberdeen watching Patrick Duffy in the Man From Atlantis, Jacques Cousteau and David Attenborough, and James Bond,” he adds.

“I collected Action Man, but it was always the underwater diving Action Man that I wanted.

“I’ve got three Bond pictures on my kitchen wall and I have all the Bonds on VHS and DVD.”

During breaks in filming at Pinewood Studios, Torbet found fresh admiration for the skills of early Bond stuntmen and women who created breath-taking moments without the benefits of today’s special effects.

“You look back and realise they were actually doing these stunts. I didn’t appreciate until I started working on these films how, unlike some big production films, they try hard not to use CGI. It’s genuinely people doing this stuff with motorbikes, cars fighting, falling

“It’s real.”

Torbet, who’s appeared as a presenter on BBC’s The One Show and Coast, spent almost eight months working as actor Craig’s stunt double at locations spanning Jamaica, Italy, Pinewood Studios in England and, closer to his boyhood home, in the Cairngorms.

While most of his stunts took place underwater or while dangling on a rope, it was a fellow stuntman’s spectacular trick on a motorbike which took his breath away.

“Bond drives up a massive wall and then does this trick jump,” he says. “The skill it required to pull it off is incredible.”

Torbet, 44, was born in Irvine and moved first to Turriff in Aberdeenshire, and then to Aberdeen.

He joined a diving club when he was too young to dive, so borrowed a woman’s wetsuit and went snorkelling in the freezing North Sea instead, until he was old enough to use breathing apparatus.

“The water is freezing cold, it’s rough and you can’t see much,” he says. “But it’s still a great place to dive. And as much as somewhere like the Red Sea is crystal clear and warm, if you learn to dive here, you can dive anywhere.”

He has since dived around the world, over sunken cities, in caves, deep wrecks and across unexplored reefs, specialising in difficult to reach areas.

However, there is a common enemy wherever he dives, which even Bond and his gadgets would struggle to conquer.

“The diving community has been banging on about plastic for 20 years – we see it all the time,” he says.

“Ghost nets are a real problem. They’re plastic they can be there for decades, catching fish, dolphin, sharks, turtles.

“You see it all over the world, including around the UK coastline.

“I was on an expedition to an uninhabited island off southern Patagonia searching for 18th century shipwreck, and there were plastic bags and drinks cans washing around.”

He adds: “We’re behind the curve on tackling it. You can film the rain forest and the species living in it are more relatable to people watching than algae.

“But algae is a much bigger sink for C02 than the rain forest. We can lose the rain forest as long as the seas are okay. But if the seas are dying, we are buggered.

“The ocean is far more important than people realise.”