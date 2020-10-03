The release date for the James Bond film No Time To Die has been postponed once again.

It was originally due to be released in April, but was delayed until November amid global concern around the spread of coronavirus.

The film, Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007, will now be released in April 2021.

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of NO TIME TO DIE, the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April 2021 in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience. pic.twitter.com/NqHlU24Ho3 — James Bond (@007) October 2, 2020

The news was announced via the film’s official Twitter account.

A statement said: “MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of NO TIME TO DIE, the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April 2021 in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience.

“We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing NO TIME TO DIE next year.”

The initial postponement came after fans wrote an open letter asking for the release of the film to be delayed during the first months of the pandemic.

The fan site MI6-HQ wrote: “With the coronavirus reaching pandemic status, it is time to put public health above marketing release schedules and the cost of cancelling publicity events.”

The new delay comes as the Government continues to allocate part of its £1.57 billion support package for the arts to the cinema industry, to help it weather the pandemic.

The 25th film in the franchise, it will mark Daniel Craig’s fifth and final time as the spy.

The film also stars Lea Seydoux, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch and Ana De Armas and is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, with a script co-written by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

It will deliver a satisfying ending for Craig’s Bond, according to producer Barbara Broccoli.

Speaking on the first episode of the official James Bond podcast, she said: “It’s a culmination of everything that his portrayal of the character has been through and it ties up all the storylines. It’s a pretty epic film, I have to say.”

No Time To Die finds Bond after he has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica when his old friend Felix Leiter, played by Jeffrey Wright, from the CIA turns up asking for help.

Earlier this week, Billie Eilish unveiled a dark and brooding music video to her title song for the film.

Directed by Daniel Kleinman, the video weaves black and white footage of Eilish singing with scenes taken from the picture.