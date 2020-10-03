There have been a further 764 cases of Covid-19 in Scotland in the last 24 hours.
There have also been 4 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
191 number of people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19 with 23 in intensive care.
795,629 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus— Scottish Government (@scotgov) October 3, 2020
The total confirmed as positive has risen by 764 to 31,451
Sadly 4 more patients who tested positive have died (2,530 in total)
Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux
Health advice➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/xsYT5G0fRp
The 764 cases represent 12.4% of newly tested individuals.
22,144 new tests for Covid-19 were carried out.
On Friday, 775 new cases of Covid-19 were reported.
This is how the restrictions help stop the spread of coronavirus ⬇— Scottish Government (@scotgov) October 2, 2020
Remember, don't meet people from other households inside their home or yours. Only meet one other household in public places (max. 6 people).
Limited exemptions apply ➡ https://t.co/vZLpqFcLdy#WeAreScotland pic.twitter.com/ugmjIWsXGh
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment