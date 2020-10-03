There have been a further 764 cases of Covid-19 in Scotland in the last 24 hours. 

There have also been 4 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

191 number of people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19 with 23 in intensive care.

The 764 cases represent 12.4% of newly tested individuals.

22,144 new tests for Covid-19 were carried out. 

On Friday, 775 new cases of Covid-19 were reported. 