CRAIG TARA caravan site has been struck with an outbreak of coronavirus with a contact tracing exercise now underway.

NHS Ayrshire and Arran have confirmed they are tracing close contacts and advising those affected to self-isolate for 14 days.

The health board say that the risk to the public is low.

Their Public Health team are working with the council’s Environmental Health team to manage and monitor the situation.

Dr Crawford McGuffie, Medical Director said: “NHS Ayrshire and Arran’s Health Protection Team has conducted a contact tracing exercise around a holiday accommodation provider in South Ayrshire.

“Close contacts have been identified through this process and have been contacted directly by the Test and Protect Team and advised to self-isolate for 14 days. The risk to the public is low.

“All relevant Public Health measures have been put in place and our Public Health Team are working with the business and South Ayrshire Council Environmental Health to manage and monitor the situation.

“To respect and maintain patient confidentiality it is not possible to release any further information at this time.

“The symptoms of Coronavirus (COVID-19): new persistent cough; high temperature; and / or loss of taste and smell. Anyone who develops any of these symptoms should book a test and self-isolate immediately.”

The Ayr Advertiser have contacted Have Holidays for a comment.

More to follow.

Everyone in Ayrshire and Arran has been reminded to remember the FACTS guidance: F – Face coverings. These should be used in shops and on public transport (buses, trains and taxis) A – Avoid crowded places.

C – Clean your hands frequently, using water & soap whenever possible.

T – Two metres – observe physical distancing.

S – Self-isolate and book a test if you are suffering from COVID-19 symptoms.