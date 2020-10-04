I HAVE downloaded the Scottish Government’s Protect Scotland app. My only caveats about it are that if you have an older iPhone, or if you haven’t updated the software since the middle of last year, you can’t download it, and if you’re under 16 you’re not supposed to, which I guess is for data protection reasons.

I mention this only because of the ill-fated journey of coronavirus carrier Margaret Ferrier. According to those who know the MP, she’s hard of thinking, so probably didn’t realise what she was doing.

My interest is to know if she has the app and also what train she returned to Glasgow on last Tuesday morning after she was told she had tested positive for Covid-19? Because I was on a train from Euston that very morning. My phone hasn’t dinged, or jabbed me in the vitals or whatever it’s meant to do if you’re in contact with someone positive, although that’s not very reassuring.

Masked avenger

Harold Wilson opined that a week was a long time in politics. As you’d expect in this digital age, it’s been speeded up. Two days is a long time in politics now. In last week’s chaotic US presidential debate, Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden over his Covid-19 protection. ”It affects virtually nobody,” he had said previously.

On Tuesday night he scorned Biden in the inchoate punch-up. “I don’t wear masks like him,” Trump said. “Every time you see him, he’s got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away from me, and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.”

Forty-eight hours later the Potus announced that he and the Flotus had coronavirus.

Titanic coverage

I REALLY have to hand it to the Ayr Advertiser for reporting the news that Trump and wife Melania had Covid-19. “Turnberry hotelier tests positive for coronavirus” sang the headline. Glasgow Live handled it thus: “Man who almost bought Rangers tests positive for Covid-19”.

These are up there with: “Aberdeen man drowns at sea” about the sinking of the Titanic from the then Aberdeen Daily Journal.

Except the first two headlines are true, perhaps in homage to the third, which is an urban myth.

It’s armless

For 153 years the rules of football stayed the same. Since 2016, there have been 178 law changes, all of them under the stewardship of the technical director of the International Football Association Board, David Elleray. He’s a former referee and schoolmaster at Harrow, where they play with an odd-shaped ball, and it was him who punted the absurd handball rule that is bringing penalties in bushels and generally ruining the game.

The new rule means that a player’s arms must be down by his side, in a straitjacketed position, and even then if the ball hits a penalty is likely to be given, whether it was intentional or not, totally reversing the previous law where there had to be obvious intent. It’s the armless rule which is anything but harmless.

But it’s not all down to Elleray, not by a long chalk. Scotland has a big part to play in this bourach. The rule was changed in a hotel room in Aberdeen in March 2019 and ushered in by the then president of the Scottish Football Association, Alan McRae.

To be president you just have to live long enough, because it’s Buggins’ turn to be top blazer. McRae, from Cove Rangers, first came onto the council of the SFA in 1993. It was then just a matter of innumerable first-class foreign trips, taking the vitamins, a few convenient deaths, and marking time until he ascended to the top.

But if you really want to mock democracy to the full, and I do, you have to look at the IFAB board, the ones who, in that hotel room, changed the rule. The board consists of five people, one each from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, as well as one from Fifa representing the 207 other national associations. Britain 4, Rest of the World 1. Okay, there has to be a three-quarters majority, but come on, what gives us English speakers the right to rule the world, or at least stymie the rest?

McRae chaired the Aberdeen meeting which voted for this ridiculous change and I understand it was unanimously agreed. The 2021 AGM in March has a chance to change the law and my strong hunch is that they will. It they don’t there will be revolution.

Spring watch

BBC correspondents seem to multiply, others you don’t see for months, and then several pop up on the same topic, like correspondent Nicholas Witchell, who is presumedly kept in a semi-vegetative state until he’s roused to comment on Harry and Meghan or the royal corgis. There are several other reporters on the same subject whose names escape me and about whom I can’t be bothered to ask the Beeb. But they must cost a pretty penny, or sovereign more like.

But here’s a new one on me and one that will be kept pretty busy. Marianna Spring is the BBC’s specialist disinformation reporter. That’s a huge beat. She could start by looking within.

Taste bypass

SOME of the scariest moments of my life have been in Sarajevo and Bosnia. These include driving in and out of the airport at the height of the civil war, being fired on by a bored Serbian sniper from the hills around, in the evening the red dot of a laser sight seeking you out, and sheltering under shelling which you could almost predict would occur when a new shift took over the artillery above.

I was with a colleague when we were stopped at a haphazard checkpoint by one, it turned out, very drunk militiaman with an AK47. Slivovitz was then the drink of choice to put fire or courage in the gut of a middle-aged would-be killer. He began to throw things out of the car, screaming as he did so, and then put down his rifle against the wheel so he had two hands free. It seemed the most logical thing – although unhinged in retrospect – for me to grab the gun and shoot him because I was sure that was what he would do to us. Fortunately, a car slewed up with four or five less drunk Serb militia and we were sent on our way.

This is nothing compared to what my comrade David Pratt has gone through on his war sojourns. And nothing again compared to what the Bosnian people experienced. Ethnic cleansing. You couldn’t drive far through the beautiful country and miss the burned-out houses. And genocide, pure and evil.

The Srebrenica massacre in July 1995, where thousands of young men were murdered, is the most famous but the list of crosses runs into the far distance. More than 100,000, the majority of them Bosnian civilians, died in the conflict and up to two million more were displaced.

These memories will never go away and these are the facts on the ground, as politicians like to say. It all came back to me on Friday when I turned to the sports pages of the Daily Record to read the previous night’s match report. The intro by sports writer Keith Jackson on Celtic’s win against FK Sarajevo was just so breathtakingly insensitive, callous, offensive and downright stupid it was difficult to believe it could be written.

“If you really must dodge a bullet then where better to do it than in Bosnia?” Jackson wrote.