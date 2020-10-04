Cineworld is set to shut all 128 of its theatres in the UK and Ireland as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic according to reports.

The Sunday Times reports that the cinema chain could close all UK sites as early as this week in a move that would put up to 5,500 jobs at risk.

Cineworld Group PLC, the world's second-largest cinema chain, has witnessed a drop in share value with bosses at the company reportedly preparing to write to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and culture minister Oliver Dowden to say the industry has become 'unviable'.

The move, which is expected to be a temporary measure until next year, has been blamed on the postponement of the release of big-budget films in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The release of the new James Bond movie No Time to Die was delayed until April 2021, just weeks before it was about to be released, with other films such as Disney's Mulan being released direct to their streaming service, Disney+. It comes following a mixed response to Christopher Nolan's Tenant, which many in the industry had hoped would coax customers back.

No Time to Die had already been postponement from its original release date in April due to coronavirus. It has now been pushed back to November 2, 2021.

A statement on the delay of the film read: 'MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of NO TIME TO DIE, the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April 2021 in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience."

Despite reopening, Cineworld reported a £1.3bn loss for the first half of the year because of the Covid-19 crisis.

The cinema chain, which is the largest in the UK and second largest in the world behind Chinese firm Wanda Cinemas, posted a pre-tax loss for the six months to June compares with profits of £110m in the previous year.

The chain had reopened 561 out of 778 sites worldwide as lockdown restrictions have been eased.

The front page of tomorrow’s Times is announcing that Cineworld is planning to close all of its cinemas across the country as soon as this week putting all of our jobs at immediate risk. There has been no consultation with staff whatsoever. pic.twitter.com/16fKxGcNnG — Cineworld Action Group (@cineactiongroup) October 3, 2020

The Sunday Times reports that the majority of Cineworld staff will be asked to accept redundancy, with possible incentives to rejoin the company when they opt to reopen.