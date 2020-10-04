Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has said he is "surprised, amazed and shocked" that SNP MP Margaret Ferrier has not resigned.

Ms Ferrier had the whip withdrawn after admitting she took a train from London to Scotland following a positive test for coronavirus.

Mr Ross spoke to Sophy Ridge On Sunday on Sky News, saying her actions were "irresponsible and dangerous" adding: “I do have to question why Nicola Sturgeon thinks if she is no longer fit to be an MP, why does she think that she should still be in the SNP?”

READ MORE: Margaret Ferrier 'misled party numerous times' over Covid test

He said the Rutherglen and Hamilton West MP's breaches of the rules were "more serious" than those of Dominic Cummings.

Ross resigned as UK Minister over Dominic Cummings breaching lockdown rules and questioned what Nicola Sturgeon knew of the incident.

“When did they know about it? Did Margaret Ferrier not tell a single colleague a single person in the SNP that she’d taken a test, that she tested positive an that she travelled from London to Scotland with a positive test?”

“Why did the Commons authorities know about it on Wednesday afternoon and the First Minister, the leader of the SNP, didn’t know until Thursday lunchtime?”

“Why did it take so long for the whip to be withdrawn? They agreed a statement with Margaret Ferrier but at the initial stages, they weren’t withdrawing the whip. And as I say, Nicola Sturgeon believes Margaret Ferrier should not be a member of Parliament, but she’s not said why she should continue as a member of the Scottish National Party?”

READ MORE: Douglas Ross tells Tories to ‘pick side’ on Scottish independence

Police are investigating MP Margaret Ferrier for alleged breaches of coronavirus laws after she took a train from London to Scotland knowing she had coronavirus.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said she had made it “crystal clear” in a call with Ms Ferrier, who has had the whip withdrawn by the SNP, she should resign her seat following the “monumental” error of judgment.

The Metropolitan Police said it is “conducting an investigation into potential offences” with British Transport Police.

Yesterday, it was reported that Margaret Ferrier had misled her party and parliamentary authorities "numerous times" in the days before her movements were uncovered.

A senior SNP source told The Herald the MP had “misled the party on numerous occasions” about when she had taken a test.

Ferrier has reported herself to police and the parliamentary standards commissioner.