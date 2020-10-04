Brandon Lewis has said he thought the case of Dominic Cummings' lockdown travels was a "whole different level" to MP Margaret Ferrier.

Mr Cummings, the Prime Minister's closest aide, travelled 250 miles to Durham with his family when fearing he had Covid-19 in the spring, despite tight travel restrictions being in place.

Ms Ferrier had the whip withdrawn after admitting she took a train from London to Scotland following a positive test for coronavirus.

Police are investigating MP Margaret Ferrier for alleged breaches of coronavirus laws after she took a train from London to Scotland knowing she had coronavirus.

Speaking on the incident, and when asked to compare the two, the Northern Ireland Secretary told Sky News' Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme: "I don't think that is a fair assessment at all.

"I think they are very different situations - I've commented before on the situation with Dominic and actually, within the guidance it wasn't on the same scale at all as what Margaret has done.

READ MORE: Margaret Ferrier 'misled party numerous times' over Covid test

"Margaret certainly has done (break the rules). What she has done by travelling on public transport, knowing she has a positive test, is a whole different level.

"It is exactly what nobody should be doing."

Douglas Ross also commented on the incident to Sophy Ridge On Sunday on Sky News, saying her actions were “irresponsible and dangerous”.

When the host stated that Nicola Sturgeon had been much harsher in her criticism of Ferrier than Boris Johnson had been of Cummings, the Scottish Tory leader said that he was not on to defend Cummings, hence his decision to step down from the Government.

READ MORE: Douglas Ross "surprised, amazed and shocked" that Margaret Ferrier has not resigned

He did state however that the MP’s breaches of the rules were “more serious” than those of Dominic Cummings.