THE PRIME Minister has warned the country will likely remain under restrictions until after Christmas.

Speaking on the Andrew Marr Show this morning, he said he understood that people were "furious" at him and the Government, and the decision to impose covid-rules was against his "freedom-loving" nature.

Boris Johnson told people they should live "fearlessly but with common sense", warning: "I’ve got to tell you in all candour it’s going to continue to be bumpy through to Christmas, it may even be bumpy beyond."

He said the restrictions introduced across the country were "the only way" to control the virus, but was optimistic that the situation would improve in the spring.

Mr Johnson explained: "If you talk to the scientists they’re all virtually unanimous that by the spring things will be radically different and we’ll be in a different world because that is the normal cycle of a pandemic like this.

“But I also think, if you look at where we are, so many things are better.

“We will find all sorts of ways, I’m absolutely sure, particularly through mass testing programmes, of changing the way that we tackle this virus.”

Asked about criticism of his handling of the coronavirus crisis on the Tory backbenches,Mr Johnson said “I think the reality is this is a Government that is facing an unprecedented crisis and I think if people wanted me to approach it with the sort of buoyancy and elan and the qualities I usually bring to things, I think people would think that was totally inappropriate.”

He said: "We face a pandemic that in which already tens of thousands of people have died”, adding that: “The struggle we have now is to contain that pandemic and yet to keep our economy moving.

“And what I can certainly tell you is that as soon as we have done what is necessary and we have got the virus under control… then you will see this country and this Government and this country really accelerating our progress.”

The Prime Minister said any suggestion that he was suffering from 'long Covid', where sufferers continue to feel the effects for months after contracting the disease, was "balderdash" and he was "fitter than several butcher's dogs".

He said: "I had a nasty bout, no question.” but when asked about long Covid, he replied: “No, no, not in my case.

“This is total tittle tattle, it is drivel. It is not tittle tattle, it is balderdash and nonsense.

“I can tell you I’m fitter than several butchers’ dogs.”

The Prime Minister said he was sure Donald Trump would be “fine” but pointed out the problems that obesity can have when fighting coronavirus – although he insisted he was not commenting on the US president’s weight.

“I’m sure that President Trump is going to be fine, he has got the best possible care. The most important thing to do is follow his doctors’ advice.” he explained.

Asked if that should mean fewer cheeseburgers for the president, Mr Johnson said: “This is an important point, obesity – I’m not making any comment on President Trump – but obesity, since you mention cheeseburgers, is one of the problems that this country needs to address.

“Not just because it threatens all our health but in the long term we need to tackle it to reduce the pressures on the NHS.”