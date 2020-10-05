IT is a powerful drama that aired 20 years ago, chronicling the cutthroat world of US politics from the vantage point of the White House. Now The West Wing cast are reuniting for a one-off special, but could an all-out revival be in the offing?

The West Wing?

Starring an ensemble cast, including Martin Sheen as democratic President Jed Bartlet and Bradley Whitford, Allison Janney, Rob Lowe, Richard Schiff and John Spencer as his advisors, The West Wing has regularly been ranked among the best TV shows of all time. It first aired in America in late 1999 and in the UK in 2000, following life in the Oval Office and the highs and lows of the President and his team of staff.

Fans have been leaning on it this year?

Amidst the maelstrom of 2020 and the real-life political dramas of the last few years, fans of the programme, written by New York-born Academy Award-winning screenwriter, Aaron Sorkin, have been re-watching it en masse to - as the New York Times put it - “recall an era - even a fictional one - when it seemed possible for the three branches of government to be populated by public servants of integrity, intellect and wit”.

Now there is to be a reunion?

Cast members are reprising their roles for a stage version of the season three episode “Hartsfield’s Landing”, in which Hartsfield is based on the real-life community of Dixville Notch in New Hampshire. Since 1960, voters there cast their ballots at midnight and polls close one minute later. The vote there always predicts the winner of the day’s crucial state primary and the episode is inspired by that.

Filming has begun?

Filming of the theatrical staging is already underway at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, sadly without Spencer, who played White House Chief of Staff Leo McGarry, who passed away in 2005. It will air on HBO Max in the US on October 15, with a UK date to be confirmed

It features original content?

Sorkin has penned additional content for the reunion, which is being held to benefit former First Lady Michelle Obama’s non-profit organisation, When We All Vote, and aims to encourage US citizens to use their vote in the November election. Sorkin said that he and director Thomas Schlamme “are incredibly excited to be getting The West Wing cast back together for this staged reading and to support When We All Vote in their efforts to get all of us involved in this election”.



But will there be a reboot?

Rumours have abounded in the last year about an all-out revival of the series, which ran for seven seasons and 156 episodes. Lowe, who played deputy White House communications director Sam Seaborn, has been open about the cast’s willingness to bring it back full-time. He said: “I do think – well, I know – if Aaron Sorkin could figure out what it would look like, we would be in hair and make-up, back on the Oval Office set”, adding: “I know we all know how special that show was, and every day we’re blown away by how people’s love for it just continues.”