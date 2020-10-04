There have been a further 758 cases of Covid-19 in Scotland in the last 24 hours.
There have also been 0 news deaths in the last 24 hours.
210 number of people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19 with 22 in intensive care.
801,319 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus— Scottish Government (@scotgov) October 4, 2020
The total confirmed as positive has risen by 758 to 32,209
The number of deaths of patients who tested positive remains at 2,530
Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux
Health advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/RvCJIcrGZ7
Yesterday there was 764 new cases reported.
