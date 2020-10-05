I suppose if you want to know how the battle between the SNP and Labour is going, you need to head for the frontline, and this area of Glasgow is definitely part of it. We’re standing on the hills above the city, in the ruins of the Springburn winter gardens. The glass from the ceiling is long gone, the walls are crumbling, the building is a shadow of what it was. The question is: will I be able to resist using it as a metaphor for Labour’s fortunes in Scotland?

My answer – after meeting the former MP for the area, Paul Sweeney – would be that the metaphor doesn’t really work: Labour is not in ruins yet, there is a plan to defeat the SNP, and Mr Sweeney is at the heart of the discussions. As we walk around the old glasshouse, he tells me how the plan would work. It’s focused on certain SNP seats, he says – the “Yellow Wall” – and it’s based on where Labour is strongest. The metaphor that Mr Sweeney prefers is an island: in areas like this, he says, the sea of SNP votes doesn’t have to recede much for Labour to recover.

But first, Mr Sweeney tells me about the problem as he sees it, and it’s a solid analysis from someone who was born at the fag-end of Thatcherism and now has to live in the hegemony of the SNP. A large part of the SNP’s popularity, he says ¬– particularly for people of his generation – is about Nicola Sturgeon being a quasi-presidential figure. In the whole of Mr Sweeney’s lifetime, the SNP has only had three leaders and the familiarity has led to acceptance. The SNP has become the Scottish establishment.

However, much of the SNP’s recent electoral success, says Mr Sweeney, has been because of their ability to stir the constitutional pot: some voters come out for them on the promise of a referendum, only to disappear again when no referendum happens. But the SNP can’t keep doing that indefinitely, he says, which is where the voters who hum and haw between the SNP and Labour come in. Mr Sweeney speaks to a lot of them in Springburn: they are open to persuasion.

The challenge is how to tempt them to Labour again and Mr Sweeney is well aware of what’s at stake: the SNP will not be defeated, he says, until there is further constitutional change, and there won’t be further constitutional change until there is a Labour government, and there won’t be a Labour government until there is a significant Labour recovery in Scotland. It’s a tricky circular conundrum and the question is how to escape it.

A possible solution – and this is what Mr Sweeney is telling the leadership of his party – is a highly focused strategy on the Yellow Wall of SNP seats that are vulnerable to Labour. What we’re talking about here is effectively 16 constituencies across the centre of Scotland, in Glasgow, Inverclyde, Rutherglen, Coatbridge, Bellshill, Airdrie, Motherwell, West Dunbartonshire, Midlothian, East Lothian and Kirkcaldy. In all of these places, Labour is in second place and Mr Sweeney is trying to convince his party to focus all their efforts on those seats. It used to be a red wall, he says, and it needs to be turned red again.

So what do you tell the switherers? How do you convince enough of them for the SNP ocean to recede? Mr Sweeney does realise that some on the left have already given up: their view is that the last General Election showed Britain is an inherently conservative construct that cannot be reformed. But Mr Sweeney, and many others on the left I speak to, do not agree with that: they do not agree that the only choice is between hyper Tory unionism and a so-called “progressive” Yes; they insist there’s a third choice of a progressive, reformed UK.

It is this option which Mr Sweeney believes needs to be put to voters in the Yellow Wall. Of course, Labour also needs to continue to scrutinise the SNP’s case for independence, and, as far as Mr Sweeney is concerned, it would mean a massive fiscal austerity programme for Springburn and other communities like it. A lot of his instinctive, progressive reaction to the case for Scottish independence rests on a single question for the SNP: how would it make poorer communities like Springburn better?

But Mr Sweeney is also telling his leader Keir Starmer that swift action needs to be taken on constitutional reform if the Yellow Wall plan has a chance of working. One of the problems is that there’s an anti-SNP majority among voters in Scotland and an anti-Tory majority in England and yet the SNP wins in Scotland and the Tories win in England. Mr Sweeney says that has to change and a system, based on single transferable votes, is needed. He also suggests bigger constituencies to promote a more collegiate approach – Glasgow would have two for example.

Changing the voting system is only one part of the reform plan though – a bigger, and more important, part would be Labour proposing profound reform at the UK level. Westminster would become a proper federal parliament like Canada’s or Germany’s; English domestic politics would be kicked out of it; and new processes for co-operation would be created rather than the constant tension that exists at present.

Mr Sweeney accepts the plan is not full-proof – there would be tension in a federal system just as there is in our current one, and he accepts there are some former Labour voters who will never come back because they now want independence. But he believes Keir Starmer should be proposing changes now rather than relying on the current strategy of saying there’s no demand for another referendum. We need to accept the reality we’re in, says Mr Sweeney, and ask how we progress from here.

One thing he is particularly keen on is a new way of framing the arguments – he says, for example, that a re-run of a referendum with a biased Yes/No question should be ruled out. But mostly the Yellow Wall plan is about attracting voters by promising to reform the British constitution. It has to be more than a tweak, says Mr Sweeney. It has to be fundamental change. A total re-build from the ground up. Perhaps there’s a metaphor in the ruins of the Springburn winter gardens after all.

Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of The Herald.