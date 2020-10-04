Last week, Conservative MSP Oliver Mundell was ejected from the Holyrood debating chamber, for refusing to apologise when he said Nicola Sturgeon lied to parliament.

Writing in today's Mail on Sunday, Mr Mundell has now explained why he "had to call Nicola Sturgeon a liar", but says he plans to "hold his tongue" in future.

According to the Tory MSP, Nicola Sturgeon told a "brazen" lie and failed to deliver on promises to cooperate with Holyrood in the ongoing inquiry into the Alex Salmond affair.

Mr Mundell claimed he was thrown out of parliament for merely "telling the truth", and stressed it's "not in my nature to cause a scene".

He said: "Nicola Sturgeon had promised to co-operate with the Holyrood committee that is investigating her government's handling of allegations against Alex Salmond, and provide members with documents requested.

"That clearly has not happened - just ask the committee convener Linda Fabiani, an SNP MSP - and so I asked, in the chamber, 'why she lied to parliament'."

However, Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh deemed this unparliamentary language, and when Mr Mundell refused to apologise and withdraw the statement, he was ejected.

Writing today, Mr Mundell wrote: "Too often in our parliament and our politics, the current Scottish Government feels it is untouchable and uses every trick in the book to avoid scrutiny."

Here’s why I had to call Nicola Sturgeon a liar 👇 pic.twitter.com/yMusVT7LPK — Oliver Mundell MSP (@olivermundell) October 4, 2020

He added: "I wanted to leave the public and the Presiding Officer in no doubt about the level of anger across parliament."

Mr Mundell has called Nicola Sturgeon's promise to co-operate with the committee "a cynical ploy" to "buy more time" and "block the truth."

In January last year, Nicola Sturgeon said she would “provide whatever material” requested by the inquiry.

She said: “That is the definition of full, thorough and open inquiries. My commitment is that the Government and I will cooperate fully with it, which is, I think, appropriate.”

However, Ms Sturgeon has since faced scrutiny and accusations that the Scottish Government has tried to block witnesses and withhold evidence.

The First Minister said: “The idea that the SNP or the Scottish Government is trying to obstruct this committee bears no scrutiny whatsoever.”

She added it was “outrageous” that she was being accused of not answering questions and “being expected to answer questions on behalf of other people.”

She said: “If people want to take this seriously, then treat the committee process with respect and take this seriously.”

Last week the inquiry suspended its witness hearings because of a lack of evidence from the Scottish Government, Mr Salmond and Mr Murrell.

In his column in the Mail on Sunday, Mr Mundell concluded: "Parliament and the Scottish public deserve the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

"I won't be holding my breath. but I will be holding my tongue when it comes to using unparliamentary language."