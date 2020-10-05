AROUND a million people in Scotland were living "precarious and insecure lives" in poverty even before the pandemic struck, a new report has warned.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation said that "targeted action" would be needed to help those whose incomes and employment prospects have been worst hit by the Covid crisis.

"We are only just beginning to see the full economic effects of coronavirus and it is clear from the initial impact that those effects are not going to be evenly spread," said the charity in its annual Poverty in Scotland briefing, published today.

"By location, as of August 2020 Moray had the highest rate of furloughed jobs in Scotland at 32 per cent.

"By sector, 42% of jobs in manufacturing were furloughed, and 77% in accommodation and the food services sector."

The report noted that North Lanarkshire had the highest number of people on unemployment benefit - 39 claimants per job vacancy - followed by East Renfrewshire and West Dunbartonshire with 31 each.

"The types of vacancies point to a challenging jobs future if those low-wage workers in retail and hospitality find they do not have the skills or experience for these new vacancies.

"Again, targeted support and actions are needed to aid those areas that face a particularly difficult recovery and to stem a possible rise in poverty."

The charity said a part-time place at a Scottish nursery for children under two costs parents £111.26 per week.

"Although this is the lowest average cost for a part-time nursery place in the United Kingdom, it is still more than many families on a low income can afford," said the report.

"Less than 30% of local authorities have enough childcare for parents working full-time, compared to 56% in England.

"Scotland has one of the lowest provisions of childcare for full-time working parents, compared to the rest of the UK."

The charity called on both the Scottish and UK Governments to step up initiatives to tackle child poverty in particular.

It said: "Even before coronavirus, around a million people in Scotland were in poverty, living precarious and insecure lives.

"In many instances, coronavirus will have swept them deeper into poverty, as well as dragging others under, many of whom will have not experienced this situation before.

"Both the Scottish and UK Governments have responded with some bold and compassionate actions, but too many of these are temporary.

"To get back on course with reducing child poverty in the next three years, both Governments will have to increase their level of ambition and bring forward solutions to match the scale of the task."

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said: “Tory and SNP complacency has left Scotland unprepared for the continuing public health crisis and the spiralling economic crisis."

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said it was "absolutely committed" to cutting child poverty.

He said: “Next month the Scottish Child Payment will open to new applications for eligible children under six, with the first payments made from the end of February.

“The latest Scottish Fiscal Commission forecast suggests that the new payment could support up to 194,000 children this year – with payments worth £10 per child per week.

"Together with Best Start Grant and Best Start Foods this will provide over £5,200 of financial support for eligible families by the time their first child turns six, around £4,000 more than elsewhere in the UK."

He added that the Scottish Government has delivered almost 96,000 affordable homes since 2007 with plans to invest £2.8 billion in capital towards building more.

Its Parental Employability Support Fund, worth £7.35 million, is also available this year to support parents to enter and progress in work, he added.