The principal of a Scots university has apologised for breaching lockdown rules with a trip to Wales on Friday.

George Boyne, principal and vice-chancellor of the University of Aberdeen, says he made the trip "for a private health matter" last week.

He said he was unaware it was against local guidance.

“On Friday I travelled down to Wales for a private health matter, to see a consultant I have been seeing for some time," Professor Boyne said.

“For the purposes of the visit I have been staying at our house in Wales which is occupied by our son. As I have reduced immunity, it felt like the safest option to be in our house, rather than in a hotel.

“It has been suggested to me that this may not be in line with local guidance. I have checked the position with South Wales Police and have been advised that they will not be taking any action.

“However I sincerely apologise for any concern this may cause. I have informed the Senior Governor of the University of Aberdeen.”

On Friday, it was confirmed that more than 100 positive cases of Covid-19 had been identified within the university's student population.

Health bosses say the 107 infections include those living in "various locations", including university accommodation, private flats and private halls.

A spokesperson for the incident management team said: "The cases are currently not being treated as a single cluster. Investigations are ongoing and efforts are being made to identify any linkages between them.

“There is currently no evidence of spread to the wider community and, working with the university, various control measures have been implemented in an effort to curb the risk of any further transmission.”