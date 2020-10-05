Almost 40 cases of coronavirus have been identified in an outbreak on a Scots island.

Health bosses confirm positive infections have risen by three to 38 in South Uist since the cluster was confirmed at the end of September.

They say positive cases have been recorded as far north as Benbecula.

NHS Western Isles chief executive Gordon Jamieson pleaded with residents to continue following government guidance.

He said that the best chance of preventing further illness and containing the virus is through social distancing and hygiene measures.

In a video message, he said: "I can confirm that today we have three further positive cases of Covid associated with the outbreak in the Uists.

"I can now also confirm that we have positive cases as afar north as Benbecula.

"That brings the total now to 38."

He added: "We must continue our efforts to contain and suppress this virus so please maintain physical distancing, please keep up hand hygiene please wear face masks and coverings, please don't car share out with families.

"If we continue with these efforts we have the best chance of containment and suppression of the virus and the best chance of preventing further illness."