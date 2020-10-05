BISHOPBRIGGS played host to a drive-in gig which the organisers believe could be a template for the return of live performances for up and coming artists during the coronavirus lockdown.

While the music industry is hanging by a thread during lockdown indoor performances in front of a live audience are still banned due to risk of possible aerosol transmission – from either the performer or their audience.

Many drive-in show have had the plug pulled because of the pandemic.

But Raintown and Katee Kross managed to what the likes of Live Nation did not, by playing to a socially-distanced audience at the the Bishopbriggs Music School in what has been hailed as a “victory for the little guy”.

Katee Kross after Sunday's gig

The organisers said: "Bishopbriggs held the first drive-in concert in Scotland. It is a landmark moment for the industry.

Social-distancing was observed. Everything went off without a hitch. This could well be the way forward. So very exciting for us all.

It comes as Scots singer-songwriter KT Tunstall warned the UK risks losing its status as a leader of live music with hundreds of venues at risk of closure due to the pandemic.

The Brit Award winner has spoken in support of a campaign to save the grassroots music sector, which industry bosses say is at risk of collapse.

The Music Venues Trust says the 10pm curfew means venues are operating at an eighth of their previous income.

The government is set to make a funding announcement on Monday.

The trust launched its Save our Venues campaign in April, after a survey revealed 554 of its 670 member venues were under threat of "imminent closure". It has raised more than £3m since April.

Tunstall, who played her first show in the back room of The Vic Café in St Andrews, Scotland, when she was 16, and got international attention for debut album Eye to the Telescope and hits such as Suddenly I See said: "If we don't have this eco-system of smaller venues, we don't have big acts any more."

The sold-out Bishopbriggs show meant the audience were their cars the whole time and the sound was transmitted to car radios via an FM transmitter.

The organisers said that as the event falls below the 200 people - just 25 area allowed to attend - there is no need for the authorities to be involved.