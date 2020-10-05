He says his new career as an artist was partly inspired by how bad he was at drawing at school.
Now the latest instalment of Billy Connolly's Born on a Rainy Day series has been revealed by Castle Fine Art in London's West End.
The musician and comedian has been exhibiting a collection of his drawings and sculpture which go for thousands of pounds.
The latest collection features six limited-edition prints signed by the Big Yin.
It includes a stainless steel sculpture And On Monday, God Made The World valued at £6,950 and inspired by Connolly's past as a welder on Glaswegian dockyards.
One print titled Malkie's Day Off, valued at £995 features a multi-coloured obese man holding a kite.
The gallery said the latest release from the sell-out series "reflects Billy’s idiosyncratic, no-holds-barred comedy".
They went on: "Black-and-white lines, Escher-esque surrealism and an increased use of colour are underpinned by a sense of liberation. His anonymous characters boast a charming simplicity."
Other prints include The Sausage Tree and Purgatory, which depicts a square-headed man standing on the edge of a boat.
A soldier holding a shield is featured in another drawing entitled Rebel Without A Sword.
Pamela, 70, tweeted: “Extraordinary. Billy has achieved what I thought only Matisse could do – a whole new style of creative work in his later years. So proud.”
Connolly, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2013, quit live performing in 2018 and said he intended to concentrate on his art now.
