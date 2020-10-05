SCOTTISH Conservative leader Douglas Ross has proposed a new "Fans Fighting Fund" to help keep football clubs afloat.

Mr Ross, a professional football referee, called on the Scottish Government to match the money that fans raise to save their local teams.

It comes as many clubs warn they will struggle to get through the next few months without funding support.

On Friday, Mr Ross held a discussion with 24 clubs across each of Scotland’s top divisions to hear about their concerns.

He said: "Clubs told me that they’re on the brink without paying punters in the stadium.

“I’ve taken away a range of issues from the meeting that I want to look at further but this initial suggestion could provide some immediate help.

“I’m proposing that we help clubs out, especially those smaller clubs embedded in communities, with a Fans Fighting Fund.

"I’d like to see the government commit to matching what fans raise to keep their clubs alive.

“The money from the UK Government is there. The SNP received £97 million to protect culture venues from the impact of Covid and haven’t spent at least £10 million of it.

"And we all know in Scotland that football is our culture, even more than comedy clubs or theatres.

“As long as clubs commit to paying the living wage and those who can chip in too, this is a fair deal to support football.”