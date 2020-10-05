Former Rangers striker Shota Arveladze has revealed he has fully recovered from coronavirus.
The 47-year-old Georgian tested positive for the virus recently and was forced to self-isolate for two weeks in accordance with guidelines and protocols.
And now the manager of Pakhtakor Tashkent in Uzbekistan has confirmed he is fighting fit once more and has come through the worst of the killer virus.
Posting on social media, the retired striker said: "I want to share with you that I’m fully recovered from Covid 19. I’m very well now. Thanks for your words and support!"
Arveladze spent four years at Ibrox and was part of the title winning sides in 2003 and 2005 under the guidance of Alex McLeish.
He is now in his third season with Tashkent following spells with the likes of Maccabi Tel Avid and Trabzonspor.
