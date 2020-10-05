Almost 700 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours.
Nicola Sturgeon confirmed 697 new infections were recorded in Scotland since Sunday, pushing the total to 32,906.
The figure represents 12.8% of those newly tested.
While cases rose, the First Minister confirmed no new deaths have been registered from those who have tested positive.
Of the new cases, the majority were recorded in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board region, which saw 242 positive infections.
In Lothian, 145 cases were identified, while Lanarkshire saw 130.
The remaining 180 cases were recorded across nine other health boards.
As of midnight last night, 218 people were in hospital, an increase of eight on the previous day.
Of those, 22 people were in intensive care.
