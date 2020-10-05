Nicola Sturgeon has warned that further lockdown restrictions could be brought into Scotland in the next few days to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The First Minister announced at today's Covid-19 daily briefing that more rules may be enforced across the country.

It comes as she announced almost 700 people had tested positive for the virus in Scotland in the last 24 hours.

Here's everything we know so far about the possibility of new restrictions:

Why is this happening?





After a 'significant' number of cases recorded in the last few days, the First Minister said it is 'vital' we do everything we can to get the virus under control.

When will we know what's happening?





Ms Sturgeon said the Cabinet will meet tomorrow to discuss the latest data.

She said they will endeavor to give advance notice and science behind changes to both the public and parliament.

What has Nicola Sturgeon said?

She said the restrictions imposed a few weeks ago is an attempt to get the virus under control.

She added: "Given the numbers we are seeing, it is possible that we will have to do more.

"There may well be a need for some further restrictions in the near future.

"If we do decide more restrictions are necessary, I want to give an assurance that we will give you, the public, as much notice as possible.

"I want to promise you that we do not impose restrictions lightly."

Could it be a 'circuit breaker'?





At her daily briefing, Ms Sturgeon was asked about the possibility of a circuit breaker lockdown.

She said: "I know that the circuit breaker has started to be used as a shorthand, but I think what would be more important in terms of our decision making is what the components of that are.

"A circuit breaker could mean a lot of different things and so what we are looking at is what further restrictions may be necessary to get the virus under control.

"That could be a number of different things

"Equally, it could be that a number of different things are not included, and it's not anything like the lockdown that we had in March.

"We have some considerations this afternoon where I and clinical advisors will look at the current state of the epidemic. We will look at the geography and demographic of the spread."