WHAT else could we expect but confusion and havoc when it came to Donald Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis? He’s an agent of chaos after all. Or, as the respected Washington Post said just the other day, an agent of Russia, perhaps? The paper recently posed what it described as “the unanswered question of our time” – is Trump working for the Kremlin?

Trump’s brush with the virus even seems to conform to Putin’s tactics when it comes to Russia and its current cold war against the West: disrupt us at every turn, spread bewilderment and turmoil, and reduce us to such a stuttering state of division and doubt that we don’t know which way is up.

With Trump and Covid, it’s hard to know what to believe. When did he truly get it? How sick is he really? Is he fit to leave hospital? Is he getting worse? Did he knowingly risk infecting others? Is he a presidential super-spreader?

What the hell is going on? What’s true? What’s false? The Trump tactic as ever is to confuse and move: throw out so many claims and counterclaims, allegations and falsehoods, distortions and misdirections – downright lies and propaganda – that the media doesn’t have time to get under the skin of one story before the next tsunami hits.

We live in such a state of unreality that it’s even normal now to question whether Trump is lying about his diagnosis. Critics like the liberal filmmaker Michael Moore have openly speculated that Trump is at it – that he’s a liar pretending to have Covid so he can get a boost in the polls or delay an election that’s going against him.

If such claims were true it would mean the president was effectively one of those grotesque fantasists we sometimes read about, who pretend to have cancer for attention or financial gain.

We shouldn’t live in a world where anyone could countenance such an idea – but Trump is a pathologically liar, so it’s not unfair or unreasonable for folk like Moore to cast doubt on anything Trump says. For the record, I’m sure Trump is indeed ill – not because I trust a word he says, but because I can’t imagine how he’d incorporate so many innocent people not already in his circle, like doctors and nurses, into such a mammoth lie.

But isn’t it crazy that we have to now rationalise events this way? That we have to go through such laborious thinking to come to some sort of satisfactory version of the truth? That Trump has corrupted truth and reality to such a terrifying extent?

Trump is like some dreadful toxin in the bloodstream of the Western world which strips us all back to our worst instincts. The most obvious sign of this disintegration of decency lies within the president’s own base – a personality cult which trades in hate and bigotry. All that was needed to bring such ugliness and animosity to the surface was the seduction of Trump – his promise and permission that it’s OK to behave just like him.

But there’s a disintegration of decency on the opposing side too – a side I quite definitely count myself on. Sometimes our hatred of what Trump is, what he stands for, and what he’s done and plans to do, is destructive to our own morality. When it comes to Trump’s Covid diagnoses those who oppose him and have publicly wished him dead do themselves no favours. They play into Trump’s hands. Trump taints everything he touches, he’s corrupting, malign. Trump wants to destroy what’s good in others. If his opponents are galvanised by decency and morality, then it’s a betrayal of decency and morality to stoop to the kind of ugly, inhuman behaviour that so characterises the president and his supporters.

Ironically, for such an immoral man, Trump makes us ask moral questions of ourselves: like, is it ever OK to wish someone dead? Just yesterday, a Scottish schoolteacher told me that their pupils cheered when Trump’s illness was raised. One said they couldn’t wait for the president to die. The teacher, wisely, told the class that disagreement was good, vital, necessary – but wishing death on another human is both contemptible and very bad karma.

Of course, karma plays into the discussion about presidential Covid. The word "schadenfreude" has been trending on social media since Trump tested positive. This is, after all, a man who’s mocked masks, endangered the public by downplaying coronavirus, and suggested people take bleach to fight the illness. One wonders if today Trump is taking his own advice and sipping Domestos.

Schadenfreude and a sense of karma are one thing – wishing death quite another. But hasn’t such a thought gone through the heads of many decent people recently – that Trump’s got Covid, that he could die, and if that happens then he deserves it?

We all get ugly thoughts – that’s part of the human condition; there’s darkness in all our hearts. What elevates a human above an animal is that we’ve the power to stop ourselves acting on our worst instincts. If a dark and terrible thought goes through our minds, we don’t have to express it. We can rightly push that thought down because we know it’s wrong. We don’t need to take to social media and spout death wishes to the world.

Nor, however, should we be false. Many prominent opponents of Trump have sent him their cliched ‘thoughts and prayers’. Their best wishes ring hollow and hypocritical.

How do you respond with decency to someone who’s indecency personified? It’s impossible to reply with care to a man who cares for nothing. Isn’t it morally wrong to reward cruelty with kindness? Perhaps, the best solution is that we should fall back on what I call ‘the wisdom of our grandmothers’ – the simple truths we were taught as children by folk older and wiser than us, like ‘if you don’t have anything nice to say then don’t say anything at all’.

Surely, that’s the best way to treat Trump – don’t debase yourself by wishing him harm, don’t turn yourself into a hypocrite with false good wishes. Stony silence is perhaps the most fitting treatment for him. For a man whose raging ego demands the world’s attention at all times, the sound of silence must be haunting and terrifying.

