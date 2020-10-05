NICOLA Sturgeon has warned Scots more coronavirus restrictions may be imminent to bring the virus back under control.

The First Minister said further measures may have to be introduced as 697 new cases were recorded overnight.

However she stressed no decision has yet been made.

Ms Sturgeon said the public will be given as much notice as possible before new measures are introduced, and indicated a decision could be made as soon as tomorrow.

She said Scotland is seeing a "rising tide of infection across the country".

During her regular coronavirus briefing, she said: "I would certainly hope that we could give at least a couple of days' notice of any restrictions that are going to kick in."

She said ministers want to keep schools open, but pointed to the fact they are about to enter the October holiday period.

The First Minister said: "Different local authorities have different holiday periods. We want to avoid changing school holidays.

"But there is also an opportunity over this next couple of weeks, two to three weeks in October, when not all schools are necessarily off at exactly the same time but there will be periods when most schools are off.

"And that perhaps gives an opportunity to try to reduce some of the transmission risks that we face - not in schools, because we believe schools are safe to go back, but that go round about schools."

Earlier, Ms Sturgeon said there "may well be a need for some further restrictions in the near future".

She said: "I can say the Government will be considering the latest clinical evidence and advice later on today, and the Cabinet will be considering the up-to-date situation when it meets tomorrow morning.

"If we do decide more restrictions are necessary – and no decision has been taken yet – I want to give an assurance that we will endeavor to give you, the public, and of course the Scottish Parliament as much notice as possible, as well as a clear explanation of our reasons and rationale."

Ms Sturgeon stressed the Scottish Government does not impose restrictions lightly.

She said restrictions could consist of a number of different measures.

The possibility of varying restrictions by location is also one of the "key considerations", the First Minister said.

She added: "If we feel there are further restrictions needed, are they needed nationwide, or are they needed on a local or regional basis?

"We haven't taken a decision on that yet."

However Ms Sturgeon said rising infections can be seen across the country, with cases in every mainland health board area.

She added: "There is a rising tide of infection across the country, albeit it is higher in some parts than in others."