WALES is "actively considering" quarantine for people coming from other parts of the UK with high rates of coronavirus.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething has confirmed the Welsh government was considering the measure.

It comes after the prime minister declined to impose travel restrictions on people in English lockdown areas.

The rule would mean those travelling from areas of England with high rates of the virus, such as the North West, would have to self-isolate upon entering Wales.

In Wales, people must not enter or leave an area subjected to such restrictions without a reasonable excuse - which does not include travelling for a holiday.

Mr Gething confirmed that any potential quarantine restrictions would apply to people from "high incidence areas across the UK".

He said that if coronavirus hotspot areas in the north of England were other countries, Wales "would have quarantine regulations for them".

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has previously called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to introduce travel restrictions for people in areas of England under local lockdown.

Mr Gething said: We're actively considering what we should do and I've discussed it this morning with the First Minister.

"We have quarantine regulations for international travel.

"So for some of the hotspot areas in the north of England, the North East and North West, and the West Midlands, if they were other countries or territories, we would have quarantine regulations for them to return to the UK.

"We're having to consider how we use our power to protect lower-prevalence areas of Wales but at the same time, we don't want to take a whole-nation approach.

"There's no good reason to prevent someone from Devon, at this point in time, coming to visit a pre-booked holiday or trip to Pembrokeshire."

The Conservative health spokesman in the Senedd, Andrew RT Davies, said quarantine restrictions for people travelling to Wales from Covid hotspots in England was a "dangerous slope" for the Welsh Government to go down.

He said: "If you start introducing such quarantine restrictions in Wales does that mean then there's a quid pro-quo that England, Scotland and Northern Ireland will start doing the same for Welsh residents?

"There are all sorts of questions to be answered before you even entertain implementing such dramatic action."