Vue Cinemas has said it is "absolutely struggling" as its competitor Cineworld announced the closure of 127 of its sites across the UK.

Chief Executive Tim Richards said the cinema giant would do what it could to avoid lay-offs, but must look at all options.

According to Mr Richards, the delay of the newest James Bond film, No Time To Die, until April next year sounded the death knell for cinema chains across the country.

Speaking to Sky News, he said: “We are struggling, we’re absolutely struggling, we came into this after a record-breaking year, both as an industry and as a company.

"We were well placed to ride this through, but this was unexpected.”

He added that while studios are under pressure, they are making decisions by focusing on the US, rather than cinemas in Europe and Asia.

“My one frustration is I think the studios are guilty of being a little bit US-centric and seeing what’s happening in New York and LA, and not really looking globally.”

On the issue of possibly closing Vue cinemas, he said: “We’re being forced right now to look at options.”

Earlier today, Mr Richards told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We’re good to go.

"There’s a pent-up demand like we’ve never seen before to go out and enjoy a safe environment socially with others.

But he added: “Our problem right now is we have no movies. This was a big blow for us.

"We’re likely going to make it through - I’m concerned about the independents and the small regional operators right now that are going to really struggle, and when they close they may not reopen.

“We’ve tried to retain all of our jobs for the 5,500 employees we have in the UK and that’s still our goal. We’re going to try and find a way through this. This was an industry that was not broken.

“We came into this as a very strong industry, we just need to make it through the next three or four months where there are no movies.”