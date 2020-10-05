SCOTLAND’S Justice Secretary has been accused of failing to “invite the person who had been sounding the alarm” after the former chairperson of the Scottish police watchdog was snubbed by a meeting to discuss the future of the organisation.

Humza Yousaf convened a “round table” discussion in March to examine the structure and accountability of the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) – but did not invite Professor Susan Deacon, who quit as chief of the organisation in December last year while warning that "the governance and accountability arrangements for policing in Scotland are fundamentally flawed in culture, structure and practice".

Mr Yousaf appeared in front of MSPs on Holyrood’s Justice Sub-Committee on Policing and confirmed that the process of appointing Professor Deacon’s replacement was now underway.

READ MORE: Police Scotland watchdog Susan Deacon resigns

Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesperson, Liam McArthur, quizzed Mr Yousaf over why Professor Deacon had been left out of the discussions.

He said: “Do you not think it was a missed opportunity to not have had Professor Deacon at that initial round table – to set out her concerns and the basis for them?”

Mr Yousaf said that Professor Deacon “made some important changes to the SPA”, pointing to the “openness and transparency brought to board meetings” under her leadership.

He added: “I’m more than happy for the next round table to consider whether or not Ms Deacon’s involvement would be appropriate. We could obviously have that contribution through other means without having to be part of the round table.

READ MORE: Former SPA chief: Police Scotland's organisation 'full of clutter and confusion'

“I think it’s important when somebody moves on from a role and somebody else takes on that post that while we learn from that person’s experience, it’s important that actually we give a new chair the ability to shape the organisation in the way that they see fit.

“If Susan Deacon wished to give input to me as the Cabinet Secretary for Justice, I would be happy to speak to her, happy to take any written submissions she may have and, of course, I would give those views the attention and weight that they deserve.”

Mr McArthur has accused Mr Yousaf of making the job of the new chairperson of the SPA more difficult.

He said: “Last year, Susan Deacon became the latest SPA chair to resign, citing fundamental flaws in the governance and accountability of policing in Scotland.

“At the time, the Justice Secretary dismissed Professor Deacon’s concerns, but then convened a roundtable to consider those very issues. Sadly, he forgot to invite the person who had been sounding the alarm.

“Mr Yousaf has now agreed to consider inviting Professor Deacon to a future meeting of the roundtable, but it really should not have taken this long.

“The hunt for Professor Deacon’s successor is now underway. Without addressing the longstanding and legitimate criticisms about police governance, however, the Justice Secretary risks setting up any future SPA chair to fail.”