ODEON has become the latest cinema chain to make major changes, after delays to the release of big films have left many struggling.

In an email sent to Limitless customers, the cinema giant announced that around a quarter of sites would be moving to weekend-only screenings.

The company said in a statement that they "look forward to reopening full-time when the big blockbusters return”.

They cited the delayed release of many films as a reason for the decision.

They added: “But in the meantime, we promise to bring you a great choice of big-screen films to enjoy at the weekends.”

It closely follows the announceent from Cineworld that all 127 sites across the UK and Scotland would be closing their doors.

The decision will affect around 45,000 employees.

Cineworld chief executive Mooky Greidinger said: “This is not a decision we made lightly, and we did everything in our power to support safe and sustainable reopenings in all of our markets – including meeting, and often exceeding, local health and safety guidelines in our theatres and working constructively with regulators and industry bodies to restore public confidence in our industry.

“We are especially grateful for and proud of the hard work our employees put in to adapt our theatres to the new protocols and cannot underscore enough how difficult this decision was.

"Cineworld will continue to monitor the situation closely and will communicate any future plans to resume operations in these markets at the appropriate time, when key markets have more concrete guidance on their reopening status and, in turn, studios are able to bring their pipeline of major releases back to the big screen.”

VUE cinemas have also admitted to "absolutely struggling" and are being forced to "look at options.

Speaking to Sky News, Chief Executive Tim Richards said: “We are struggling, we’re absolutely struggling, we came into this after a record-breaking year, both as an industry and as a company.

"We were well placed to ride this through, but this was unexpected.”