NICOLA Sturgeon has said discussions are ongoing with the UK Government over dedicated funding for football clubs.

The First Minister said she understands and "absolutely appreciates" the importance of football and its wider cultural significance.

It comes after Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross proposed a new "Fans Fighting Fund" to help keep football clubs afloat.

Mr Ross, a professional football referee, called on the Scottish Government to match the money that fans raise to save their local teams.

Clubs across the country have been hit by a lack of gate receipts as fans are kept away from football grounds in response to Covid-19.

On Friday, Mr Ross held a discussion with 24 clubs across each of Scotland’s top divisions to hear about their concerns.

He said: "Clubs told me that they’re on the brink without paying punters in the stadium.

“I’ve taken away a range of issues from the meeting that I want to look at further but this initial suggestion could provide some immediate help.

“I’m proposing that we help clubs out, especially those smaller clubs embedded in communities, with a Fans Fighting Fund.

"I’d like to see the government commit to matching what fans raise to keep their clubs alive.

“The money from the UK Government is there.

"The SNP received £97 million to protect culture venues from the impact of Covid and haven’t spent at least £10 million of it.

"And we all know in Scotland that football is our culture, even more than comedy clubs or theatres.

“As long as clubs commit to paying the living wage and those who can chip in too, this is a fair deal to support football.”

Ms Sturgeon was asked about the issue during the Scottish Government's regular coronavirus briefing.

She said discussions are ongoing, but rejected Mr Ross's call for cash to be diverted from the £97m arts fund.

She said this money was funnelled north as a result of UK Government spending on arts and culture, and using it to support football clubs instead would not be the right thing to do.

Ms Sturgeon said: "As I understand it, Douglas Ross is asking us to use the £97m that came in consequentials for arts and culture organisations, for football.

"Now, it's important to point out that we are already going through a process of allocating that money to arts and culture organisations, and the fund in England that generated the consequentials was not for football.

"So if we were to use that money, we would be taking it away from the organisations that had actually been intended to benefit from that money, and I don't think that is the right thing to do.

"That said, I understand and absolutely appreciate the importance of football and the wider cultural importance of football.

"We are in discussions with the UK Government about separate support funding for football because we recognise that is important."

She added: "We will continue working to try to ensure that we are able to support, where appropriate, football given the difficult situation that they, like so many other organisations, are dealing with.

"I don't think it would be right to take money that was deliberately earmarked for theatres and artists that can't make money right now...and divert that just as we are about to allocate it, into football.

"Let's concentrate on trying to work with the UK Government to get dedicated funding for football."

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard has also called for funding for struggling football clubs.

He previously said the absence of crowds is a "devastating blow to the incomes and even survival hopes of many clubs".

He added: “There’s a particularly grave danger for smaller clubs, which are reliant on these vital matchday income streams from crowds of supporters for their very survival.”