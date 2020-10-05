THE Government's flagship immigration bill designed to end free movement has suffered three defeats in one day.

The Bill, which aims to introduce a points-based immigration system and give the UK more power over its borders, was voted on in the House of Lords this afternoon.

Peers backed Labour's demand for an independent review into the impact of the changes to social care, after warnings that the bill would deter so-called 'low skilled' workers which would include care workrs.

There have been concerns the bill could fuel staff shortages and deepen the crisis facing the sector, already struggling with the coronavirus crisis.

It was one of three votes deferred on the Immigration and Social Security Co-ordination (EU Withdrawal) Bill from last week, following technical problems with the upper chamber’s remote electronic voting system, introduced in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Government faced a second defeat moments later, when 312 peers accepted a cross-party amendment against imposing financial restrictions on UK citizens who return to the country with their EU families from March 2022.

A third defeat came shortly after that, when peers accepted an amendment by Labour peer Lord Dubs to give children in care and care-leavers automatic and indefinite leave to remain under the EU settlement scheme.

They voted for the amendment with 323 votes to 227 against.

Trade union GMB welcomed the defeat, and said Home Secretary Priti Patel must "accept what the Lords" have said.

Rachel Harrison, GMB National Officer, said: “Care in the UK is facing almost a staffing black hole of almost half a million people thanks to the Government’s insulting immigration policy and failure to properly fund the sector.

“The Home Secretary must now accept what the House of Lords has today said about the Government’s Immigration Bill and its concerns about the impact on social care workers.”

“For too long care workers have faced inadequate rates of pay, lack of recognition for their skills, and denial of opportunities for progression. We are determined to defend our members of all nationalities when their jobs are under threat.

“The demand on social care services is increasing every day, workloads are already unmanageable, and the Government must now try to plug the enormous staffing black hole.

“Who will keep our care homes going if Ministers continue to pull up the drawbridge?”

The bill was voted for by MPs in its third reading in June, with 342 votes for it, and 248 against.