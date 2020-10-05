A MAN from Northern Ireland has been charged with falsely claiming there was a bomb at Ibrox on the day Celtic beat Rangers in an Old Firm derby.
James Doherty, 33, of the Carnhill area of Derry has been charged with communicating false information to cause emergency services to believe that a bomb was present on May 12, last year.
Rangers beat Celtic 2-0 with goals from James Tavernier and Scott Arfield.
The case was placed before Derry Magistrate’s Court on Monday and defence lawyer in outlining the allegation, said: "It's a hoax bomb case where the allegation is that Celtic were getting beat, he rang Ibrox and said there was a bomb at the stadium.
"I don't think it affected the result, if my memory is right."
The solicitor said his client had made "admissions at interview" and suggested a guilty plea was likely.
But he added: "For some reason I'm not absolutely in a position to confirm that."
The lawyer told district judge Barney McElholm if the charge was contested it would be a relatively short hearing, based on the legal papers in the case.
"What I can say is, if it's not a plea, it'll be a very short contest on the papers," he said.
Judge McElholm listed the matter to be heard again on November 19.
