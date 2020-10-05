A NUMBER of explosive devices have been discovered at a top Scottish golf course.
The unexploded military ordance devices were found at Royal Troon Golf Course, as maintenance work was being carried out on the Portland course at the famous club.
Police were called to the scene around 12.10pm today, (Monday, October 5).
A Royal Navy bomb disposal team The Explosives Ordance Division (EOD) were called to remove the items.
A controlled explosion will be carried out.
Members of the public have been told they may hear a bang when the controlled explosion takes place.
"The Explosives Ordnance Division (EOD) of the Royal Navy is at the scene and will safely remove the items and carry out a controlled explosion this afternoon at a safe location away from the golf course.
"Members of the public in the vicinity may hear the controlled explosion take place but there is no wider risk to the public."
