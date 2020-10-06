IT is worth considering the significant relationship between two features in your Saturday issue (October 3): Struan Stevenson's "SNP acting like Orwell's Big Brother", and, in the Magazine, "Inside Russia's military Disneyland" by Rory McLean.

Both bring to mind Orwell's 1984 and the use of propaganda to stifle unrest among the people. Its title is misleading but, nevertheless, the British once considered its study an essential part of secondary school education, then simply used the book's main theme of surveillance as the base of voyeuristic national entertainment. But Orwell sets the global scene for his prophetic novel in the present tense and the world is divided into three huge blocs, Eastasia, Eurasia and Oceania, so easy to replace with China, the EU and an Atlantic alliance. Moreover, since his compulsory two-minute hate, so horribly suggestive of our almost compulsory doorstep cacophony in support of the NHS, required an object, a historic persona is represented on the screen as the enemy. The tenor of Mr McLean's message implies that this may now be Vladmir Putin.